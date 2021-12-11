Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

PZN stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $725.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.