Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Middleby Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $188.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.91 and a 200 day moving average of $177.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,864,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,868,000 after acquiring an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

