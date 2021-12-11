Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Berry stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Berry has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $688.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 24.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

