Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $1,877,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

