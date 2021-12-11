Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.17 Million

Analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce sales of $132.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.86 million and the highest is $132.80 million. Q2 reported sales of $108.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $500.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $500.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $583.40 million, with estimates ranging from $577.63 million to $594.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 593,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,098. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. Q2 has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,498 shares of company stock worth $14,635,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 28.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Q2 by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.