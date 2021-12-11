Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

BLDR stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

