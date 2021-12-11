Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 56.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,384,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

