QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 30,792 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QS opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 10.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

