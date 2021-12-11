Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp Purchases 768,171 Shares

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82.

Radius Health stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDUS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radius Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Radius Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Radius Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Radius Health by 107,692.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

