Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Cap Tops $878,415.59

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $878,415.59 and $19,854.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.36 or 0.08186492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.46 or 0.99783366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

