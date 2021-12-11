Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,761,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $71,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kroger by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after buying an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $51,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

