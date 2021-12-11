Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $61,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,588.37 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,484.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,462.81. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

