Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $76.62 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Altria Group worth $76,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

