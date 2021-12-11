Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 13,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $143,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $391.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.10 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

