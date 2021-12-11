Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading 9.3% Higher

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.47. 285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 211,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

