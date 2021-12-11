Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.70 million and $14,973.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,193.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.28 or 0.08219154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00317480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.37 or 0.00925665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00076597 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.34 or 0.00395048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00276175 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

