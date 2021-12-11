Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Real Brokerage stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

