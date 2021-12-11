Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

