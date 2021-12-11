Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.75. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 8,006 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$12.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

