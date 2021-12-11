Redrow (LON:RDW) Given New GBX 890 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.54) to GBX 890 ($11.80) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDW. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 809 ($10.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 815.45 ($10.81).

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 689.80 ($9.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 652.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.49. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 492.40 ($6.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.45), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($56,748.79). Also, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.46) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,340.30).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

