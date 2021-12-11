Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 2,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 110,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

