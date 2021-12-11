Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.69

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.