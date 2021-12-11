Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $716.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.07. 807,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,849. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

