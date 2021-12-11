Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.73. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

