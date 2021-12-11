Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saipem SpA’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saipem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Saipem has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

