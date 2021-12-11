Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Roblox Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roblox in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

RBLX stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,525 shares of company stock valued at $52,632,509.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

