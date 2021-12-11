Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

