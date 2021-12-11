Reviewing WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WalkMe and Amesite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00 Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00

WalkMe presently has a consensus price target of $39.71, indicating a potential upside of 109.02%. Amesite has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 478.51%. Given Amesite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amesite is more favorable than WalkMe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WalkMe and Amesite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $148.31 million 10.59 -$49.20 million N/A N/A Amesite $60,000.00 443.38 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

Amesite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WalkMe.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -48.69% -189.88% -21.03% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amesite beats WalkMe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

