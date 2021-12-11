REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its target price upped by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.
REX opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.
In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $533,925.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $1,620,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in REX American Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in REX American Resources by 123.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 320.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in REX American Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
