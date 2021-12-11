REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its target price upped by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

REX opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $533,925.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $1,620,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in REX American Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in REX American Resources by 123.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 320.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in REX American Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

