Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $33.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 28.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. 233,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,683. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

