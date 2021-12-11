Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.00 ($126.97).

RHM opened at €81.72 ($91.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €84.72 and a 200-day moving average of €83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €74.00 ($83.15) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($105.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

