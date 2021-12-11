RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives GBX 4,555 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,555 ($60.40).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHIM. Barclays dropped their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($58.35) to GBX 3,550 ($47.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.30) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.30) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.99) to GBX 3,700 ($49.07) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($71.34) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,060 ($40.58) on Wednesday. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,872 ($38.09) and a one year high of GBX 4,762 ($63.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,241.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,778.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,135 ($41.57) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($104,555.43). Also, insider Karl Sevelda acquired 10,000 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,230 ($42.83) per share, for a total transaction of £323,000 ($428,325.16).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

