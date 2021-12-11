Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post sales of $247.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.04 million and the lowest is $243.32 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $244.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $862.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $866.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $911.43 million, with estimates ranging from $899.82 million to $923.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 327,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,902. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $829.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

