Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Financial Review

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riskified and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $169.74 million 7.22 -$11.35 million N/A N/A Repay $155.04 million 10.73 -$105.60 million ($0.56) -32.80

Riskified has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -71.67% -106.42% -27.97% Repay -21.93% 6.02% 3.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Riskified and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 7 0 2.60 Repay 0 1 4 0 2.80

Riskified presently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 242.76%. Repay has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.42%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than Repay.

Summary

Repay beats Riskified on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

