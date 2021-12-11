Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 12,716 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 547.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

