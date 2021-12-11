Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of TrueBlue worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 279,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

TBI stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

