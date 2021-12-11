Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $1.02 Million in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QURE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $49.37.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

