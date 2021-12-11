Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,139,000 after buying an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.01 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

