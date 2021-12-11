Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,060 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI opened at $202.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day moving average is $176.02. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

