Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 30,915 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,915 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.87.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 814,740 shares of company stock valued at $131,241,935. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

