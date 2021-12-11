Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:RKH opened at GBX 8.10 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17). The stock has a market cap of £37.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
