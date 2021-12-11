Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:RKH opened at GBX 8.10 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17). The stock has a market cap of £37.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

