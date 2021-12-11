Rockland Trust Co. Buys 518 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Amundi bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,749,000 after buying an additional 1,750,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $147.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

