Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

