Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 130 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

Shares of BA opened at $205.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.47 and a 200 day moving average of $224.46. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

