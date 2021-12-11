Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.