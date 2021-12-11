Rockland Trust Co. Sells 680 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $507.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $405.35 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

