Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $350.64 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

