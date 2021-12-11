ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given New 3,040.00 Price Target at Barclays

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SEB Equities started coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a 3,000.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,020.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $380.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.40. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

