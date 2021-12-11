Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

RMO stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Romeo Power has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $529.85 million, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Romeo Power will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

