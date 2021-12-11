Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Down 6%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 53,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,222,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

ROOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

